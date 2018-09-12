Businesses help passionate teen raise money for Kids In Need

AUCTION ACTION: Tweed Chamber of Commerce members Lenny McLennan, Kathy Bateman and Cr Warren Polglase with Lindisfarne student Sam Smith, and his teacher Jeremy Godden, at the Kids In Need auction.

AUCTION ACTION: Tweed Chamber of Commerce members Lenny McLennan, Kathy Bateman and Cr Warren Polglase with Lindisfarne student Sam Smith, and his teacher Jeremy Godden, at the Kids In Need auction. Aisling Brennan

A TWEED teenager determined to help kids in need is quickly gaining the support of the wider business community.

Lindsfarne Anglican Grammar School student Sam Smith, 13, started raising money for the local charity Kids In Need in 2016.

"It's about kids helping kids in a community where anything is possible and where support for others is abundant,” Sam said.

"Sometimes on life's journey we need a helping hand when things don't go to plan.”

After hearing about Sam's enthusiasm, Tweed Chamber of Commerce decided to pitch in and raise money for Kids In Need.

The Chamber hosted an auction at its monthly breakfast meeting on Tuesday and raised $2100 for the charity.

Sam said it was "awesome” to have the business community support Kids In Need and thanked everyone for their donations over the years.

The community is invited to the KIN Schools Day Charity Dinner on November 16 at Twin Towns, with special guests Peter 'Spida' Everitt, Mat Rogers and Chloe Maxwell.

Tickets cost $100. To book, visit www.trybooking.com/417860.