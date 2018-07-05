Businesses set to have a ball at Tweed business awards
TICKETS are now on sale for the 2018 Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire (BEATS) Gala.
In what is expected to be the most exciting event on the Tweed business calendar, the three Tweed Shire business chambers are hosting the gala dinner at Seagulls Club on July 28.
Finalists and category winners will be announced on the evening. This year's gala includes a three-course dinner and a two hour beverage package.
There will also be live entertainment by Division 4.
Tickets cost $120 per person, or purchase a table of eight for $800.
For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit www.beatsawards.com.au.
When: 6pm-10.30pm on Saturday, July 28
Where: Seagulls Club