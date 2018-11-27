Businesses unite to provide financial help to young stars

HELPING HAND: Shaun and Dominca Costello, Tim Cunningham and Dino Georgakopulos are planning on financially supporting children through their new charity.

A GROUP of Tweed and southern Gold Coast businesses are helping the region's youngsters achieve their dreams.

The charity, which is yet to be named, is the brainchild of Shaun Costello and Tim Cunningham.

Working alongside their business colleagues, the pair wanted to establish a charity that helped children and teens with the financial side of their chosen sport, music or other interest.

Mr Cunningham said initially the organisers thought they'd like to financially support just young athletes, but quickly realised they could help so many more people.

"There's a lot of southern Gold Coast and Northern NSW kids who are good at sport,” Mr Cunningham said.

"Sport was the first thought but then we expanded it to students, musicians and any kid who is good at something but might not be otherwise to reach their full potential (due to finances).”

Mr Costello said he hoped businesses would show their support for the cause.

"There's a gap in this area for those who have exceptional ability but may not be able to reach that potential due to financial circumstance,” he said.

"We're offering to bridge that gap by providing services. This is a chance for businesses to support these kids.”

The community is invited to the first three-course luncheon at Xenia Grill hosted by Wayne "Rabbit” Bartholomew to support the cause, and come up with a name for the charity.

DETAILS

When: Noon (Qld) this Friday, November 30

Where: Xenia Grill, Coolangatta

Cost: $120 per person, includes four-hour drink package

Info: Email scostello@chgiw.com.au