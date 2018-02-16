Buskers needed for surf festival

MAKING MUSIC: Getting ready to busk at Kingscliff Beach are Inari Phillips, Jeff Dunne, Saigon Woofminh and Rachel Arthur.

BUSKERS of all varieties are invited to sign up for the Australian Longboard Surfing Open.

While the surfing will be left to the competitors, event director Sean McKeown said the five-day festival is looking for more street performers to entertain the spectators.

"We've had a good response but we can run more buskers on the Saturday and Sunday,” Mr McKeown said.

"We're not limited to musicians, we're also looking for dancers, magicians or anything like that.”

Mr McKeown said the surf competition was a chance for families to come together and celebrate surfing culture, not only on the water but also while enjoying the range of entertainment on offer.

"We're trying to create a good atmosphere because when you go to a lot of surf competitions, it's just surfing,” he said.

"We've got the buskers, we've got cars, we've got historical boards on display.

"We're tyring to do a little bit of something different for everybody that's interested in the surfing lifestyle.

"The surfing lifestyle isn't just about getting out there and showing off in front of the girls and guys, it's the fact that you're living the life.”

While there's still a week to go until the competition begins, Mr McKeown said surfers from around the world were starting to make their way to Kingscliff.

"We've got he Men's world champion from California,” he said.

"This is the sixth time he's competed here because he loves it. There's not enough prize money to cover his costs but he still comes.”

The Australian Longboard Open is on from Wednesday, February 28 to Sunday, March 4 at Kingscliff Beach.

For more information, or to volunteer as a busker, visit: