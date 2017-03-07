Bust a March move at Condong

Condong is the place to be in March, with the Let's Dance Community shifting to Condong Bowls Club.

IF YOU'RE looking to bust a move, Condong is the place to be this month.

The Let's Dance Community, which has been based in Murwillumbah, has shifted to Condong Bowls Club, with its first dance night set for Saturday, March 18.

"We will be pumping out music from the '70s, '80s and '90s and the best of funk, disco and electronica,” said Let's Dance Community spokesman Ken Corbitt.

"Special guests in March are Lord Sut of Nudge Nudge, Wink Wink fame, Ben Wahh's musical mix-up and DJ Super Cheeze.”

The community was started by a collective of DJs, artists and technicians, who set out to provide dance music in a relaxed, inclusive atmosphere aimed at over-30s.

The group will hold monthly events on the third Saturday of each month from 7pm-midnight at Condong Bowls Club, which Corbitt said was a great new location with a big dancefloor.