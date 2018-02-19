Bust a move to get weight down

DANCE: Peter Leroy (centre ) is teaching people to dance to Tina Turner's hit song Nutbush City Limits, as a fun way to help improve fitness levels.

IT'S a song that's hard not to dance to.

Tina Turner's classic ode to her small-town upbringing Nutbush City Limits is the source of a new craze sweeping the Tweed as dance instructor Peter Leroy helps residents get in shape by pushing them to their fitness limits.

Mr Leroy said his new class, which focuses on improving general fitness, stamina and cardiovascular function, helps men and women of all ages improve their fitness and reduce obesity.

Taking inspiration from the high energy levels of Tina Turner, Mr Leroy said the Nutbush was a whole "body, mind and soul workout,” involving light weights and qi gong majestic moves, along with some expert health tips.

"It's a rather energetic dance but for those people who don't have the energy we can do it in a gentle way,” he said. "I explain to people, it's up to them how they want to do the dance. If they want to put a lot of energy in, they can. This is a challenge for you to get yourselves fit.”

Peter Leroy (Centre, wearing red shirt) is teaching people to dance to Tina Turner's song the Nutbush, to help improve fitness levels. (Pictured from L-R Lisa Burges, Judy Lord, Eva Canning, Peter Leroy, Rhondda Davidson, Lori Goodwin and Maree Bradbury) Scott Davis

When: The Nutbush classes run for an hour from 10.30am (Qld) every Thursday.

Where: Coolangatta Uniting Church Hall, 24-26 Lanham St, Coolangatta

Contact: 0413 125 640.