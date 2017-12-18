BUSTED: Driver caught five times over legal alcohol limit

A man has been caught almost five times over the legal alcohol limit.

Trevor Veale

THERE will be no more driving for a while for a man who was caught almost five times over the legal alcohol limit.

About 6.43pm last Wednesday police said a 49-year-old man drove a car into a carpark on Wharf St, Tweed Heads.

It is alleged the 49-year-old man fell over when he got out of the car, and a member of the public called police.

Police arrived a short time later and the driver of the vehicle was subject to a road side breath test which returned a positive reading.

He was placed under arrest and taken to the Tweed Heads Police Station where a breath analysis returned a reading of 0.243.

The man was charged with high range drink driving and will appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court on January 8. His drivers' licence was suspended due to the high reading.