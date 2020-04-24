Water bottles held $80m of liquid meth from Iran
Police swooped on a business in Sydney's west dramatically arresting two men after more than $80 million worth of liquid methylamphetamine was allegedly smuggled from Iran in water bottles.
Acting on a tip-off from NSW Police, Australia Border Force officers and Federal Police intercepted a shipment which arrived in Sydney from Iran earlier this month.
The cartons appeared to contain thousands of Persian water bottles - but were later found to contain a liquid form of the drug ice.
Border force officers found more than 160 litres of the drug - with a street value of more than $80 million - stashed inside the bottles.
Strike Force investigators, with assistance from the ABF and AFP, seized the shipment and commenced investigations.
Following inquiries into the drug haul, detectives arrested two men - aged 48 and 33 - at a business in Old Guildford just after 10.30am yesterday.
The two men were charged and will appear before Liverpool Local Court today.
