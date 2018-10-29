Bustling business inspires new Chamber board

TALKING BUSINESS: The new Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce board.

THE future of local business is in safe hands, as the new Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce board takes the reins.

Three new board members were elected to the board last week: Councillor James Owen, Brad Butson and Peter Sibilant.

Chamber president Mark Humphries said the new board would continue the momentum gained over the past 12 months to push forward with improving business in the region.

"We've got some wind in our sails at the moment,” Mr Humphries said.

"There's a renewed interest in membership, as we've had about a dozen new members sign up this year alone.

"Business is vibrant and Kingscliff has a buzz about it.

"We've also changed the format of the business breakfasts, where we have some in-depth interviews with local business owners and there's been a lot of good feedback.”

Mr Humprhies said the board was working on engaging stay-at-home businesses in the area, as he believed those business owners made a significant contribution to the community.

"There's a lot of new businesses in the area and most are home business operators who are stuck at home and need to meet people,” Mr Humphries said.

"There's a lot of people who operate from online and sit behind a keyboard making their business happen.

"Joining the chamber offers a lot of benefits, as you've got a direct line into the NSW Chamber of Commerce which helps with tax, super and industrial relations issues.

"There's an immediate professional landline that exists for those businesses.”