Busy morning for Murwillumbah firefighters

FIRE: Murwillumbah Fire and Rescue attending the scene of a car fire in Murwillumbah.

FIRE: Murwillumbah Fire and Rescue attending the scene of a car fire in Murwillumbah. Contributed

UPDATE: 1.15pm

RESIDENTS are being reminded to stay safe during bush fire season, following a series of fires across Tweed Valley today.

Murwillumbah Fire and Rescue posted on social media earlier today confirming firefighters have had "a busy morning” after they were called to assist NSW RFS at a spillage on Burringbar Range before being called to a car fire Tweed Daily News had reported on earlier today.

"Then at 9.40am we were responded to a backyard fire,” the post on Murwillumbah Fire and Rescue Facebook page said.

"The fire was extinguished as no permit was issued and the Bush fire danger period is now in affect from September 1.”

EARLIER 9.30am

A MURWILLUMBAH home has been spared from disaster after a car was found alight nearby the property earlier today.

Murwillumbah Fire and Rescue were alerted to a fire on Myrtle Lane, Murwillumbah, near Prince St, about 9am.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson confirmed the fire was now almost extinguished.

"The Murwillumbah crew found a car well alight on arrival but the fire hasn't extended to the house,” the spokesperson said.

Police will now be investigating the cause of the fire.