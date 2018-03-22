Busy morning for Tweed firies
TWEED Heads Fire and Rescue crews were called to a vehicle fire in Banora Point about 8.15am today.
A spokesperson at Tweed Heads Fire Station said oil had leaked onto the cars exhaust and set alight, causing a fire between the windscreen and the bonnet.
"The driver pulled over and a neighbour got a dry chemical powder out and self extinguished by the time we got there," a spokesman said.
"We cleaned up all the oil mess thereafter and rendered the place safe."
En route to the fire, crews came across a large oil spill on Darlington Drive, Banora Point.
Firefighters urged motorists to exercise caution in the area as they continue to clear up the spill.