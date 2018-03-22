Busy morning for Tweed firies

TWEED Heads Fire and Rescue crews were called to a vehicle fire in Banora Point about 8.15am today.

A spokesperson at Tweed Heads Fire Station said oil had leaked onto the cars exhaust and set alight, causing a fire between the windscreen and the bonnet.

"The driver pulled over and a neighbour got a dry chemical powder out and self extinguished by the time we got there," a spokesman said.

"We cleaned up all the oil mess thereafter and rendered the place safe."

En route to the fire, crews came across a large oil spill on Darlington Drive, Banora Point.

Firefighters urged motorists to exercise caution in the area as they continue to clear up the spill.