Butcher is dancing to give cancer the chop

BUTCHERS aren't usually known for their dancing skills but the Tweed's Terry Sly is prepared to put his skills to the test - all in the name of charity.

The former butcher, who these days is the operator of Haven Spa and Bathhouse at Tweed South, is participating in this year's local version of the much-acclaimed TV show Dancing with the Stars.

"I've had a lot of family members and relations and friends who've gone through cancer and I've seen what they go through, so just like to help people out,” Mr Sly said.

"We treat a lot of cancer patients at the (Haven) Spa too. I support the Cancer Council. A lot of people are a bit naive about it too.

"You just need to go up to the Royal Brisbane Hospital ... and see all the people with cancer there, young ones, you just walk away and are happy to have your health, aren't you.”

Mr Sly is being coached by professional dance teacher Jane Kuhle, with the pair practising their skills at Jane's Burleigh Heads dance studio whenever they get a chance.

"I've never danced before - I'm a butcher by trade,” Mr Sly said.

The event, to be held at Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club on Saturday, September 2, is hosted by the Cancer Council NSW and is one of their major fundraising events of the year.

"Over the next few months our Stars will be working hard with their dance instructors to perfect their routine for the gala evening. The Stars are also fundraising for Cancer Council in the lead up to the event so please support them in their endeavours to sparkle, shine and dance!” said Hannah Brooks, community relations coordinator for Cancer Council NSW.

Tweed Dancing with the Stars: Jane Kuhle and Terry Sly. Scott Powick

Tickets are available online or by phone and in person at The Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club.

More details at www.everydayhero.com.au /event/starsoftweedshire2017 or on Facebook.

Keep an eye out on the Stars Of Tweed Shire Dance For Cancer Facebook page for updates - https://www.facebook.com/tweedshirecelebritydanceforcancer

Cancer Council Helpline on 13 11 20.