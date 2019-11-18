Menu
‘Button up’: Alan Jones lashes Folau’s latest rant

by Christopher Harris and Georgia Clark
18th Nov 2019 6:32 AM
2GB radio host Alan Jones has staunchly criticised Israel Folau's latest controversial comments suggesting the deadly bushfires ravaging NSW are God's punishment for the legalisation of same-sex marriage and abortion.

Speaking at The Truth of Jesus Christ Church service on Sunday, the former Wallabies and NRL star said the drought was also a sign of Australia's need to "repent".

The comments have been the subject of extensive criticism, sparking a major social media backlash.

Alan Jones on Monday joined the media storm in calling out the comments, saying Folau needs to "button up."

 

Alan Jones has called out Israel Folau’s comments linking the legalisation of same-sex marriage with the bushfires.
"Israel is a lovely human being, I know him well. But, Israel, button up."

"These comments don't help," Jones said.

Israel Folau has spoken of Australia’s need to “repent”. Picture: AAP/Peter Rae
The conservative rant comes after the embattled rugby star was sacked by the Wallabies for saying gay people would go to hell.

"You have changed the law and changed the ordinance of these things. Look how rapid these bushfires, these droughts, all these things have come in a short period of time. You think it is a coincidence or not?" he asked the congregation at Kenthurst.

"They have changed that law and legalised same-sex marriage and now those things are okay in society, going against the laws of what God says."

"Abortion - it is okay now to murder and kill infants, unborn children, and they think that to be okay."

"God is speaking to you guys, Australia, you need to repent and you need to take these laws and turn it back to what is right by God, what God says in his word."

He warned the devastation of drought and bushfires were just a taste of the punishment God was capable of.

Israel Folau speaking at The Truth Of Jesus Christ Church on Sunday. Picture: Facebook
"We look back to what God (has) done to Sodom and Gomorrah, it rained fire and brimstone from heaven and destroyed that city because of the sin that they were living in."

"To be a Christian and stand up for the truth seems like it is a criminal act compared to people that go out and do drugs, sexual assault, go and murder, the world will accept you, accept you right back in. As soon as you stand up and proclaim the truth they will try and shut you out."

Folau's sermon comes after hundreds of homes were destroyed and four people have died as a result of the NSW fires, which are still raging across the state.

Israel Folau and his wife Maria in the foyer of their church in June. Picture: Jane Dempster/The Australian
The devout Christian has been largely silent since commencing proceedings against Rugby Australia for unfair dismissal, after he was sacked for refusing to back down over social media posts which said gays and other sinners would go to hell unless they repent.

His $5.7 million contract was torn up with Rugby Australia alleging that the homophobic comments breached the professional players' code of conduct.

Folau is seeking nearly $10 million and an apology for his contract and future lost earnings, arguing that his offending Instagram post that targeted homosexuals, adulterers and other sinners "came from a place of love".

Israel Folau leaves his failed conciliation meeting with Rugby Australia at Fair Work Commission in June. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
After being sacked from rugby union, it was reported he was considering a return to rugby league.

But that was quickly shut down by incoming Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys who earlier this month said he had zero tolerance for Folau's anti-gay messaging.

Israel Folau taking photos with fans before speaking at the Aus Christian Lobby's “Not Ashamed” conference at the International Convention Centre in Darling Harbour. Picture: Brenden Hills
