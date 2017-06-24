Buyers flock to Tweed hipster hotspots

THE Tweed region is building on its reputation as a hotspot for hipsters and downsizers, and the real estate market is reaping the rewards.

Property experts are reporting strong interest from investors and buyers enticed by the lifestyle the area has to offer, with cafes, restaurants and supermarkets also seizing market opportunities.

A house at Casuarina will now set you back just under a million, with a rise of 9.2% over a year taking the median price to $975,000. At the same time, a 6.1% growth in unit prices means the median sale price sits at $475,000.

CoreLogic RP Data's latest Market Trends report shows that Casuarina continues to be the top-selling suburb in the region with Kingscliff at $855,000 and Fingal Head at $770,000.

PRDnationwide Coolangatta and Tweed Coast managing director Joe Taylor said Kingscliff had the ultimate lifestyle factor - beaches, great restaurants and shops, perfect weather, not overpopulated and close to the airport.

"There are also new homes and apartments being built both there and at Casuarina and that has helped drive growth,” he said.

Lifestylers and investors have also flooded into Pottsville, where house prices have kicked up 16.4% over a year to hit $620,000 and unit prices increased 8.7% to $427,000.

In Murwillumbah, house prices rose 10.8% to $420,000 and the cost of renting a unit went up 12.1% to $370 a week.

House prices at Tweed Heads have also continued to rise - 6.2% over the year to $466,350 - with units rising a respectable 15.2% to $265,000.

While prices are robust at the top end of the market, there is success too for those selling homes in the middle range and more affordable end of the scale.

In fact, Mr Taylor says it is this end of the market where there is most value to be had because people can get a big block of land compared to what they could afford in big cities.

Mr Taylor said he had seen healthy growth in house prices across the board, with even Bogangar clocking up a 16.1% increase in unit prices to $428,000.

Perhaps most surprising, however, is the little boom happening at Tyalgum, with a whopping 41.4% increase in house prices to $497,000.

Mark Chappell, of Professionals Murwillumbah, said the area had experienced a high influx of people in the 55-65 age group from Sydney and Melbourne.

"They are looking for a quieter rural lifestyle, and they are able to buy 2-8ha in a little village that offers just that.”