Buzzing business offers a new way to store food

GET THE BUZZ: Shell O'Neill displays some of her eco-friendly beeswax products.

GET THE BUZZ: Shell O'Neill displays some of her eco-friendly beeswax products. Scott Davis

AS WE become more conscious about the amount of plastic used in everyday items, many of us are turning to alternative options.

Pottsville resident Shell O'Neill has taken her plan to stop using single-use plastic one step further by creating her own business - Wrapt In Bees - to sell homemade reusable beeswax wraps.

Using locally sourced beeswax, Shell is hoping her wraps, which can be reused to cover all types of food, will encourage people to reconsider the amount of unnecessary plastic they use around the home.

We had a chat with Shell about Wrapt In Bees:

What inspired you to open your own business?

The amount of plastic that pervades our society really astounds me.

When we moved back to Pottsville, I realised when walking the beaches of the area that there was so much litter and waste found everywhere.

Then I researched an alternative to single-use plastic and came up with beeswax wraps.

I initially made them for myself, my family and friends, and everyone kept saying that I should start up a small business and sell them. The rest is history.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

I worked for over 30 years and decided to semi-retire, but I knew that I had to keep my mind active and pursue an idea that we can eliminate so much unnecessary waste and plastic from our environment and lives, and hopefully change the way people use and think about single-use plastic.

This is how Wrapt In Bees was created.

Why do you think people are turning to more reusable products like yours?

People are slowly but surely realising that we need to, and we must make an effort to reduce our wastage and our footprint on our planet.

Supermarkets are slowly phasing out plastic bags which is an amazing step.

All we need to do is to change our habits, make a change, educate, and then we will have left a better place for our future generations.

People are tired of unwanted packaging and waste and it is up to each individual to start thinking about and using more sustainable, recyclable products like Wrapt In Bees homemade reusable beeswax wraps.

One small change is all we need to make.

Beeswax and jojoba oil are natural anti-bacterial, and will keep your food fresher for so much longer, while plastic makes your food sweat.

What are your future plans for the business?

My ultimate goal for Wrapt in Bees is to educate our children and adults, and maybe travel our beautiful country spreading the word on the devastating effects of plastic, the impacts on landfill, the damage that plastic is doing and to also educate people on looking after our bee population.

I'd really love to be able to learn more about being an apiarist, having a hive or two in my backyard or even on someone's land.

We need our bees, they are vital to our farmers and growers of Australia.

The beeswax and jojoba oil-infused material is used to cover all food types except meat. It keeps items like cheese and vegetables fresh for longer.