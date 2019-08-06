Buzzy US show finally hits Australia

Shrill will drop on SBS On Demand on September 3

Australians will have waited six months for one of the buzziest shows in America, but at least we're finally getting it.

SBS has revealed the whole first season of Hulu dramedy Shrill will drop on its streaming platform, SBS On Demand, on September 3.

Produced by Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock boss Lorne Michaels and starring SNL cast member Aidy Bryant, the six-episode series is based on writer and activist Lindy West's memoirs, Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman.

The show follows the story of Annie (Bryant), an overweight, aspiring writer juggling her burgeoning career, her friendships, her "bad" boyfriend (Luka Jones), a sick parent and her over-the-top boss (John Cameron Mitchell).

Shrill has been praised for its honest and relatable portrayal of an overweight character that doesn't resort to fatphobic stereotypes. Instead, it explores Annie's journey to self-acceptance.

Shrill was renewed for a second season within weeks of its US premiere earlier this year. Season two is in production now.

In addition to Shrill, SBS On Demand's September slate will also feature Whiskey Cavalier, a charming and breezy spy dramedy brimming with attractive leads.

Starring Scott Foley as an FBI agent and Lauren Cohan as a CIA agent, the pair leads a team that foils criminal plots around the world (though mostly in Europe given the show's Prague filming base).

Whiskey Cavalier is a mix of crime-of-the-week procedural with an overarching mystery around an international cabal that's penetrated the world's intelligence framework. The show is an old-school, globe-trotting adventure filmed against the backdrop of iconic European locations.

There's even an episode featuring the backs of actors pretending to be Harry and Meghan who are the target of an assassination plot.

And of course there's a will-they-won't-they vibe between Foley and Cohan's characters.

The show has already been cancelled by its US network (the expensive production cost didn't help) but the first season is an easy watch for when you want to go along for a ride without needing to think too much.

Whiskey Cavalier will be available to stream on September 18.

Joining Shrill and Whiskey Cavalier will be the second season of Danish crime drama Below the Surface (September 5), French crime series Crimson Rivers (September 26), British series Porn Laid Bare (September 13), Spanish thriller Instinto (September 19) and Let's Talk About Sex (September 16).

