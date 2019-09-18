Byrnes calls for job register support

A JOBS register which would enable the public to view which businesses are contracted to major projects in the Tweed will be voted on tomorrow by council.

Councillor Reece Byrnes will ask his fellow councillors to support his initiative he proposed last month following council's backflip on not allowing companies associated with Indian mining giant, Adani, to work on council projects.

Cr Byrnes wants the council to support the initiative, which would legislate companies completing projects worth $50 million or more to show who they have employed as subcontractors.

Council documents reveal Cr Byrnes believes this initiative would help Tweed businesses gain contracts on large jobs in the region.

"It makes sense for Council to adopt a local jobs register so that with all large-scale

publicly-funded projects, the contracted companies will be required to report to the community the number of locals truly employed during the construction," the document reads.

"A local jobs register for publicly-funded projects would underpin and support Tweed locals getting these first-rate jobs right here on the Tweed."