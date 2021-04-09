COVID-19 Restrictions In Place For Northern NSW Over Fears Of Coronavirus Cluster Outbreak

Northern Rivers residents in quarantine will slowly be released from quarantine following zero locally acquired cases of COVID-19.

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said the Northern Rivers were at a “tailend” of COVID-19 cases, related to the Byron cluster.

“Progressively, over the next couple of days, we will be releasing people from the for 14 day quarantine period,” she said, at a press conference on Friday.

“Can I please just thank those individuals for keeping the community safe by adhering to those regulations and going for those tests we’ve asked you to undertake throughout your quarantine period.”

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said NSW doesn’t intend to change any of its current COVID-19 restrictions.

19,047 tests were conducted across the Northern Rivers following news of 11 COVID cases, linked to a Byron hen’s party at the end of March.

4346 of those tested were from Byron Bay.



Temporary restrictions in the Byron, Tweed, Ballina and Lismore areas were lifted on April 5.

However, wearing a face mask is still strongly recommended for situations where you cannot physically distance, such as on public transport or indoors at a public place.

You must also wear a face mask in airports and on flights in NSW.

Drive through clinics at Lennox Head, Ballina and Lismore and Byron Bay were also closed over April 7-8.

The main highlight of the afternoon press conference was to confirm NSW will continue its rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, following a temporary halt on Friday morning.

Originally published as Byron Bay residents in quarantine to be slowly released