Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Byron Bay has been busy the town with Sydneysiders meeting Queenslanders in the town. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland
Byron Bay has been busy the town with Sydneysiders meeting Queenslanders in the town. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland
Council News

Byron Bay’s holiday letting rules face red tape delays

Liana Boss
5th Nov 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment has confirmed it will provide guidance for Byron Shire Council to continue progress on its planning proposal for local short term holiday letting rules.

The council earlier this year referred its planning proposal on short term rental accommodation, including a 90-day cap on non-hosted holiday lets, to the planning department.

A department spokeswoman confirmed the council was asked to assess the economic impacts of the planning proposal, before it can be subject to a Gateway assessment.

"In June 2020, the Department's Northern Region team requested council justify proposed inconsistencies outlined in its planning proposal with 3.7 Ministerial Direction - Reduction in non-hosted short-term rental accommodation period and the department's exhibited draft Short-Term Rental Accommodation Planning Policy," the spokeswoman said.

"In response to council's request, the department is preparing a Short-term Rental Accommodation Economic Impact Assessment framework paper to assist Byron and, where relevant, other NSW councils to undertake the relevant assessments associated with any requests to vary the proposed non-hosted day limits for STRA in NSW.

 

<< 'This is where the outrage should be': change to hit region >>

<< Holiday-letting businesses slam council's proposed 90-day cap >>

<< Councillor hits back at 'baseless assertions' on holiday letting >>

 

"The draft STRA EIA framework paper, which is currently being finalised, has been developed to provide a consistent set of matters that all NSW councils would be required to consider."

She said the draft framework paper sets out "the expected scope of matters that a council would be expected to consider in lodging any requests to vary the proposed non-hosted day limits for STRA in NSW".

The state government recently released details of a mandatory code of conduct for the short term rental accommodation industry, which will come into effect on December 18.

A statewide policy relating to the industry is due to be implemented next June and Byron's deputy mayor Michael Lyon has said it's vital the local framework is approved in time to be incorporated in that policy.

The department spokeswoman said the Department of Customer Service is responsible for monitoring compliance in relation to the code of conduct.

It is understood a staff report regarding the planning proposal will go before the council's planning meeting this month.

byron shire council northern rivers business northern rivers holiday letting northern rivers property northern rivers travel planning proposals short term holiday letting short term rental accommodation
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver was on parole when he led police on 160km/h chase

        Premium Content Driver was on parole when he led police on 160km/h chase

        News A YOUNG father has been sentenced after he led police on a high-speed car chase on the North Coast.

        Teen firey charged with deliberately lighting blazes

        Premium Content Teen firey charged with deliberately lighting blazes

        News He allegedly lit more than a dozen grass fires over the past month

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Father who ‘cast’ infant into river acquitted of murder

        Premium Content Father who ‘cast’ infant into river acquitted of murder

        Crime Man cleared of child's murder due to mental health