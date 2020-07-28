Menu
A woman has been fined after she breached a COVID-19 public health order.
Byron woman busted for breaching self-isolation order

Javier Encalada
28th Jul 2020 2:30 PM
A 41-YEAR-OLD Northern Rivers woman has been taken to hospital for testing and fined for failing to comply with a COVID-19 public health order, after she travelled from Byron Bay to Sydney.

About 4pm on Monday, officers from Liverpool City Police Area Command attended a unit on Campbell Street, Liverpool.

The police officers were following reports that the woman had travelled from Byron Bay to Liverpool, in contravention of a self-isolation direction on Sunday.

The Byron Shire resident is due to appear at Liverpool Local Court on Wednesday, September 30.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said the woman in question was directed to self-isolate at a Byron Bay property on Sunday, July 26.

"I can confirm the woman drove from Byron Bay to Liverpool," she said.

She was one of six people to have legal action taken against them in the last 24 hours for breaches of the Public Health Act across the state.

Anyone who has information regarding individuals or businesses in contravention of a COVID-19-related ministerial direction is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

