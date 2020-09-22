Trendy 'man caves' and 'she sheds' selling off the plan

AIR CONDITIONED 'man caves" or 'she sheds' within a stone's throw of Stone and Wood's brewery in Byron Bay's industrial estate are being snapped up by buyers.

Starting from around $495,000 half the units have already sold off the plan.

Developer Zac Potter of the Potter Group said the market had responded strongly to its newest boutique project featuring eight exclusive self-storage warehouses in Byron's Arts & Industrial Estate.

"The response has been reflective of a growing trend for up-market urban industrial units, for people to store their prized vehicles and other toys, run small businesses or set up an office,'' he said.

Each unit ranging from 115qm to 170 sqm is a turnkey fit-out, complete with a 4m x 3-4m wide electric roller door, full width mezzanine floor, airconditioning, kitchenettes and bathroom complete with a shower and toilet.

Located on a 1,184 sqm site at 6 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay, the project is less than 400m from Stone & Wood Brewery, 3km from the Pacific Highway and just minutes from the beach.

Featuring concrete and timber finishes reflecting the "Byron aesthetic", the units are located within a boutique complex including landscaped gardens, CCTV security cameras, full fencing and electric gate.

Mr Potter said construction was expected to start prior to Christmas, with completion due in the second half of next year.