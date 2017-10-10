Caba residents take stand against Adani

STRONG STANCE: Residents gathered at Cabarita on Saturday for a protest against the Adani coal mine.

AS CLIMATE change brings threats of increasingly destructive natural disasters, hundreds of residents have taken a stand against the largest coal mine ever approved.

They joined protests across the nation in a bid to stop Adani Corporation from undertaking operations in Queensland.

Cabarita Beach resident Angie Gittus, who arranged a protest at Norries Headland on Saturday, said that while the mine in question would be based interstate, she believed it would affect all Australians.

Ms Gittus said an unofficial count marked between 150 and 200 attendees, a big boost on the 30 she had hoped for.

"Although Queensland are pretending that this is their issue to decide on, this affects everyone,” she said.

"The environmental consequences are just so enormous, so hard to comprehend.”

Ms Gittus said the jobs - particularly in tourism - that would be put at risk by the mine would counteract the short-term boost expected if it goes ahead.

She said the $1billion loan to Adani, earmarked by the Federal Government, would be better-placed investing in jobs creation in sustainable energy, and other industries.

"There's so many opportunities in renewables,” she said.

Ben Pennings, spokesman for the Galilee Blockade, which has spearheaded the campaign, said "Adani-free zones” were being pushed across the Northern Rivers.

"Citizens will use their personal and collective power to keep any company in bed with Adani out of their region,” he said.

"Local communities deserve better service providers than money-hungry companies willing to risk catastrophic climate change.”

Other protests included those at Burleigh Heads and Byron Bay, which were attended by more than 900 people.