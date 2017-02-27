Cabaret hit for Tyalgum

Musical theatre performer Belinda Wollaston will perform in Tyalgum in March.

FRESH from London triumphs in the hit musical Through the Mill about the life and times of Judy Garland, acclaimed Australian music theatre performer Belinda Wollaston returns briefly to Australia in March.

For one night only, Wollaston will play a cabaret show at Tyalgum Hall based around the songs of Judy Garland.

Nominated for Broadway World's Best Lead Actress in a Musical, Wollaston previously won a Craig Dodd Award for best actress for The Spitfire Grill.

Also playing Sydney after her Tyalgum performance, Wollaston has sold out Hayes Theatre, which has added a second show.

Hearts Aflame Productions' manager Solar Chapel said they were thrilled to have Wollaston performing in Tyalgum for the first time.

"Belinda is one of the great talents we have abroad and we have been wanting her to perform at Tyalgum for some time now” he said.

Wollaston's show tells the story of Garland's life in an intimate, stripped back setting and features special guest Shaun Rennie.

A pre-show two course dinner at Flutterbies Cafe is available from 6pm (NSW). Doors open at 7.30pm for 8pm.

The Music of Judy Garland