Cabaret sounds come to Tyalgum

CABARET may have taken a back seat in Australia's music scene of late but that hasn't stopped a generation of male performers from finding a way to fine-tune their craft.

Cutting their teeth at famed Sydney cabaret spot the El Rocco Club, the likes of David Campbell, Tim Draxl and Kane Alexander emerged to blaze a path for young male performers such as 25-year-old Central Coast singer David Simes.

Making an impression in children's theatre, Simes is currently one half of the Giggle and Hoot show on ABC, and received rave reviews in a theatre production of Flood.

Most recently touring with singing group The Vallies, Simes will play an intimate show at Tyalgum's Flutterbies Cottage Cafe in August in his first full show.

Hosted by Hearts Aflame Productions, the performance promises to be rewarding for both performer and audience.

"We are passionate about nurturing and helping young artistic talent to grow, and offering them a chance to be produced and supported with our wonderful Tweed audiences,” Hearts Aflame manager Solar Chapel said.

"David is a very exciting new cabaret talent that you really won't want to miss.”

Leading strongly with the traditions set by some of the great jazz and swing performers, Simes' show also features classic music theatre standards and songs from award winning musical Dear Evan Hansen.

For the show, Simes will be joined by one of Australia's leading musical directors, Andrew Worboys, fresh from his success with productions of Little Shop of Horrors and Cabaret.

"We are so thrilled to be welcoming Andrew back to Tyalgum,” Chapel said.

The show will be held at Tyalgum's Flutterbies Cottage Cafe's Little Shop Next Door.

Tapas and a Champagne Cocktail will be served at 6pm, show starts at 7:30pm. Tapas, champagne cocktail and show package is $75.

Call 0488 713 241 or book online at delovely tyalgum.eventbrite.com.au.

David Simes Cabaret

Where: Flutterbies, Tyalgum

When: August 5 from 6pm