Cabarita approved as next national surfing reserve

A TWEED Coast break has been unanimously backed to become a surfing reserve.

The Board of National Surfing Reserves has today announced its decision to formally dedicate the Cabarita Beach and Bogangar region as a surfing reserve.

Local Steering Committee chairperson Dr Kerrie Foxwell-Norton has welcomed the move.

"The community is stoked to see our surfing environment honoured in this outstanding way,” Dr Foxwell-Norton said.

The board, which includes a group of coastal experts and is led by Professor Andrew Short and Brad Farmer, commended locals' nominations of the Tweed Coast break.

Cabarita Beach has been selected for a surfing reserve. Paget Thompson

"While declaring Surfing Reserves at such beautiful places like Caba are largely symbolic in nature, it acknowledges the past, the present and importantly to future generations, that surfing beaches are a valuable and integral part of our national identity and way of life and need to be respected, preserved and shared,” Mr Farmer said.

The Cabarita Beach-Bogangar LSC will meet regularly to develop a commemorative booklet, the installation of an official plaque and formal dedication ceremony.

The area has had a reputation for its beauty and consistent breaks since the 1960s.

National Surfing Reserve ambassadors include Mick Fanning, Kelly Slater and Joel Parkinson.