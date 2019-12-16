Cabarita Beach is simply the best

Visiting Cabarita Beach, voted Australia's best beach for 2020, is Alicia Egger, Lara Saneu, Cassidy Tocheniuk and Krisa Kotassidis.

TWEED’S Cabarita Beach has been named Australia’s best beach for 2020 by Tourism Australia beach ambassador Brad Farmer AM.

Taking the number one spot in Farmer’s anticipated top 20 national list, Cabarita Beach was awarded for its quintessential Aussie features, quiet coastal estuaries, picnic-perfect grassy knolls and long expanses of sandy shores.

Adelaide student Krisa Kotassidis and her friends chose Cabarita Beach to cool off before heading further north to the Gold Coast.

“My best friend and I are heading towards the Gold Coast and we’re looking for beautiful beaches along the way,” Ms Kotassidis said.

“And indeed I think it is (Cabarita Beach) living up to our expectation, it is very beautiful.

“We started in Byron Bay which was beautiful as well and now we are making our way up to Cairns.”

The award is a timely accolade ahead of the summer holiday season and cements the profile of the Tweed as the perfect place for a beach getaway, according to the Tweed Tourism Company general manager Bradley Nardi.

“To have Cabarita Beach named Australia’s best is a great recommendation for visitors to come and immerse in our beach culture on their next holiday,” Mr Nardi said.

“As a base for visitors, Cabarita has it all from great accommodation choices, awarded dining, day spas, beach-view bars and casual cafes, all just a short step from the sand.

“There’s also stunning viewpoints such as Norries Headland, quiet family beaches and famous surf breaks.”

Mr Nardi said the award was one more piece that contributed to the wider momentum he was seeing across the Tweed and hoped it would encourage more Australian tourists to the area.

“Our daytrip market is certainly growing and we expect it to continue to do so with continued population growth projections for southeast Queensland,” he said.

“In saying that, the ‘best beach’ piece is a national story and is creating conversations all around Australia.

“The message is most certainly raising awareness in geographical markets that will be visiting for longer than one day.

“The real strength will be in adding the wonderful diversity of combining Australia’s best beaches with the incredible valley, river, and foodie experiences that the Tweed offers.”

Known locally as Caba, the popular and picturesque Tweed beach is a drawcard for family fun, styled gourmet picnics, beach weddings and for surfers seeking the perfect wave.

The Tweed has long been recognised as a standout mecca for surfers with Surfing Australia’s High Performance Centre based in the region, training athletes to become world champions and aiming for success at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, where surfing makes its debut as an Olympic sport.

Surfing Australia’s National High Performance Program director Kim Crane, is based in the Tweed and rates the beach lifestyle in the region among the best in the world.

“The Tweed really is one of the most idyllic places to live and visit, so from a surfing high performance perspective the strength of our Australian beach culture is so important and, as a result, we have a rich pool of talent being developed in this region, Ms Crane said.”

“When I’m not working to support our elite surfers, I’ll be at the beach running or surfing, riding my bike along our beautiful beach paths or reading a book or listening to a podcast under a beach umbrella.”

Cabarita Beach topped the 20 best beaches list ahead of nearby Currumbin Beach (Queensland) and Minnamurra Beach (NSW), with a total of six NSW beaches making the grade.

Top 20 best Australian beaches for 2020: