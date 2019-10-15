Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Halcyone House has recieved a big honour. Picture: Supplied
Halcyone House has recieved a big honour. Picture: Supplied
News

Cabarita hotel receives another honour

Michael Doyle
15th Oct 2019 10:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STYLISH, historic and once again considered one of the best in the country.

Cabarita institution, Halcyon House, has rated in the top five beachside hotels in Australia.

Travel publisher Condé Nast Traveler named the Tweed icon number five in their Reader's Choice Awards for of Australia's favourite and most unique beachside hotels.

Commonly know as "the best of the best", the CNT Reader's Choice Awards asks it's 600,000 strong readership to name their picks.

Halcyon House's General Manager, Mauro De Riso, said his team had been humbled by the recognition as one of the country's finest.

"We're honoured to be awarded fourth place in Australia in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards,' he said.

As these awards are voted for by our guests, it makes the recognition that much more special.

We endeavour to make every guests' stay memorable and are very appreciative to those who took the time to vote for us."

Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Ziebell brothers dominate on opening day

    premium_icon Ziebell brothers dominate on opening day

    Cricket The premiers started the season against Tintenbar-East Ballina on Saturday, and finished in a commanding position heading into next weekend’s second day of the match

    • 15th Oct 2019 10:45 AM
    Millionaire’s alleged threats to ex-bikie’s wife

    premium_icon Millionaire’s alleged threats to ex-bikie’s wife

    Crime Paul Picone accused of threatening to ‘bury’ ex-bikie’s wife

    Man blames security staff for drink driving

    premium_icon Man blames security staff for drink driving

    Crime A man who was caught drink driving more than three times the legal limit has blamed...

    Tweed’s most funded schools

    premium_icon Tweed’s most funded schools

    Education ne Tweed school received more than $43.1 million in State and Federal Government...