Cabarita hotel receives another honour

STYLISH, historic and once again considered one of the best in the country.

Cabarita institution, Halcyon House, has rated in the top five beachside hotels in Australia.

Travel publisher Condé Nast Traveler named the Tweed icon number five in their Reader's Choice Awards for of Australia's favourite and most unique beachside hotels.

Commonly know as "the best of the best", the CNT Reader's Choice Awards asks it's 600,000 strong readership to name their picks.

Halcyon House's General Manager, Mauro De Riso, said his team had been humbled by the recognition as one of the country's finest.

"We're honoured to be awarded fourth place in Australia in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards,' he said.

As these awards are voted for by our guests, it makes the recognition that much more special.

We endeavour to make every guests' stay memorable and are very appreciative to those who took the time to vote for us."