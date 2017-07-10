21°
News

Cabarita junior conquers South Africa

Andrew McKinnon | 10th Jul 2017 2:45 PM
Sophia Fulton won the 2017 Ballito Women's Pro in South Africa after defeating Hawaii's Zoe McDougall in the final.
Sophia Fulton won the 2017 Ballito Women's Pro in South Africa after defeating Hawaii's Zoe McDougall in the final. Kelly Cestari

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

vanessa.horstman

CABARITA'S rising star Sophia Fulton has dominated the South African leg of the World Surf League's World Qualifying Series.

Fulton won two WQS events, was runner-up in another and semi-finalist from four competitions entered.

It's an impressive run against some of the world's best young female competitors, including Hawaii's latest rising star Zoe McDougal, who bagged two titles but had to be content with second place twice against Fulton.

Fulton, who was last year's NSW State Open Champion, kicked off her South African campaign with a win at the Vans Surf Pro Classic held at Lambert's Bay on the Western Cape of South Africa in June.

Fulton claimed the women's final held in pumping 1.5m waves at Yo-Yo's at Lambert's Bay on Sunday. Fulton delivered at least one excellent range score in every heat in the QS1000 women's event, and opened her account in the final with a 9.17 on a long lefthander.

Zoe McDougall mounted a great comeback with 7.50 in the final minute, but Fulton added an 8.50 after going left on the same wave to secure the victory.

Fulton then continued to impress in other South African events with a third place to winner McDougall in the Volkswagen Open and a semi-finalist at the Cape Town Surf Pro also won by McDougal.

However, Fulton turned the tables by evening up the score against McDougall and winning the Ballito Pro, jumping 16 places on the WSQ ratings to 33rd.

Fulton claimed the title at Willard Beach against an all-international final in inconsistent, shoulder-high waves and stiff cross-winds.

Pacha Light finished equal third at the Ballito Women&#39;s Pro to record her best WQS result to date.
Pacha Light finished equal third at the Ballito Women's Pro to record her best WQS result to date. Kelly Cestari

That marked Fulton's second World Surf League (WSL) QS 1000-rated event win. The teenager, ranked third on the WSL Australia junior women's rankings, had spent a month in South Africa, starting her first overseas trip with a win on the West Coast and ending it in style with her Ballito title.

"It's been great in South Africa, I won the Van Surf Pro Classic in Lambert's Bay and now the Ballito, so it was good to finish it off with a win and head home,” Fulton said.

McDougal was gracious in defeat commending Sophia's win.

"I'm really happy for Sophia, she was surfing really well. It was a long day, we surfed five heats, so it was an endurance test,” she said.

Fulton's semi-final win over fellow Australian Pacha Light was a tighter duel, with the eventual champion prevailing with a 10.16 score versus a 9.50.

"That was so much fun!,” Light said.

"Sophia is such a good surfer so it's nice to compete with her. I'm so happy, it's just been amazing to be able to get this far in a QS1 000, which I only started to enter this year, so it was an amazing experience.

"It's been so much fun in South Africa, just meeting new people and staying with great friends, it's been a blast.”

Fulton will be joined by her coach and 1990 world champion Pam Burridge, when she heads to California for the Super Girl Pro 6000 at Oceanside. Burridge said the determined young surfer was a dream to coach, and always tried to apply all points the pair work on.

"Even if it's hard, she will try to complete the task and be dissatisfied with herself if she falls short. That dedication matched with her talent, she should go far,” Burridge said.

"Sophia wants to qualify for the CT and be world champ. It's a hard slog to achieve that dream but at 15, she's on track.”

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  andy mac pacha light sophia fulton sport surfing surfscene surfscene with andy mac tweed sport world qualifying series wqs

Parko 2.0 secures championship series win

Parko 2.0 secures championship series win

Queensland Championship Circuit surfing series decider

Man falls four storeys onto concrete at work site

Paramedics assess a man after reports he fell four storeys at a construction site onto concrete at Varsity Lakes. Photo: Nic McElroy

Worker suffers multiple fractures to his legs and ribs

Bushwalker rescued, flown to Lismore Base Hospital

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service will open the doors of its hangar on July 1 for the community to see its operations. Pilot David O'Brien with air crewman Brett Dorrington and rescue crewman Trent Robinson.

Hiker flown to Lismore Base after night missing in bush

Work begins on Aquaman sets at Hastings Point

Jason Momoa stars in the movie Aquaman, currently filming on the Gold Coast.

Headland's Hollywood makeover starts today.

Local Partners

50,000 reasons to pick this blueberry season

The creation of over 800 new picking jobs in the rural New South Wales town will provide a much needed boost to the region.

Refugee project creates harmony both on and off stage

Uki Refugee Group members Bryan McLelland, Matt Ottley and Tina Wilson meet to promote the production A Devilish Tale - The History of Harmony.

Uki Refugee Project presents a musical tale

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Lawyers' global hunt for Michael Jackson's sex-abuse accuser

Michael Jackson’s first molestation accuser, Jordan Chandler, sought in $131 million sex-abuse lawsuit

Social media erupts with glee over Australian Ninja Warrior

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

It’s official: Aussies love Australian Ninja Warrior

Only one week to go until Game of Thrones returns

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

Cast members open up about what to expect in season seven.

Chris Hemsworth spends a Thor fortune on passion

Chris Hemsworth

Munro was towing Hemsworth in to big waves

Child sex ring behind pregnancies and teen's death exposed

Victoria Agoglia died in 2003.

BBC documentary reveals stories of victims of the child sex ring

Hot mugshot guy and his wife are heading for a divorce

Melissa Meeks has dumped here cheating husband, Jeremy Meeks.

His infidelity has driven a wedge into their marriage

Green Day slammed for playing after acrobat dies at festival

US band Green Day has hit back at criticism they ignored an acrobat’s tragic death at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival.

Green Day say they didn't know the acrobat had died

Owner Says Sell - Solid Income Earning Duplex Pair on one Title

7 Birnam Avenue, Banora Point 2486

House 7 4 4 Auction

On a 768m2 block in a popular Banora Point location, this is the perfect opportunity to purchase two separate dwellings providing a solid rental income of $820 per...

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 $540,000 ...

Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is perfectly suited to its natural surrounds. Built in the late 80's it...

Deliciously fresh home that enjoys an amazing location

35 Illawong Crescent, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 2 $520,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15TH JULY 11:00 - 11:30AM Terranora is a tightly held area with its sought-after community/village feel and awesome...

The Ultimate Lifestyle Property with 20 Metres of River Frontage and a Private Pontoon

14 The Anchorage, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 3 2 Tender Closes...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15TH JULY 11:00 - 11:30AM This exceptional, double storey abode with 20 metres of Tweed River frontage, a 8m pontoon and...

Arguably One Of The Best Positions In Coolangatta Set High On Kirra Hill

12/32 "Summit House" Powell Crescent, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 499,000

An ideal property choice for those looking for in town living without breaking the budget. Comprising of two good sized bedrooms both with built in robes and a...

Sublime Living In Superb Location

9B Bourke Lodge Drive, Currumbin Valley 4223

House 4 2 4 Interest Above...

This unique impeccably presented, 7 year old, Currumbin Valley acreage property offers a charming blend of classic elegance and modern-day convenience. Designed...

Wonderful Waterfront Location!

16 Chestnut Street, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 3 Auction

Not just a house it's a whole new lifestyle! Here you and your family can swim, fish, sail, paddle board or kayak all day...every day! This beautiful home is...

OWN YOUR VERY OWN PIECE OF RAINBOW

4/38 Boundary Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 Buyers Range ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEDNESDAY 12TH JULY 1:00 - 1:30PM This neat and tidy ground floor 2 bedroom unit is currently under holiday management and will be...

PRICE REDUCED - URGENT SALE REQUIRED - RAINBOW BAY CONVENIENCE STORE

Shop 1/237 Boundary Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Commercial 0 0 $120,000 W.I.W.O ...

Excellent business opportunity for an operator to take over an exclusive boutique style business in the heart of Rainbow Bay! - Long standing established General...

Palm Beach Pearl - Priced to Sell - TODAY!

96 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 3 Interest Above...

This beautiful, superbly situated Palm Beach home is one that ticks so many boxes and makes a lot of sense for the active family. In a terrifically convenient...

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!