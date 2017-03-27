Cabarita man facing charges of indecent assault

A MAN who allegedly made sexually explicit remarks towards paramedics before indecently assaulting one will front a Tweed Heads court.

Emergency services were called to a house on Oleander Street, Bogangar about 4.55pm last Friday following reports a man was suffering medical issues.

When the two NSW Ambulance paramedics were at the house, a man allegedly made sexually explicit remarks towards them, before indecently assaulting one of the paramedics, police were told.

Officers from Tweed Byron Local Area Command arrested a 49-year-old man who was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

It's alleged the man then hindered police, while in custody.

He was charged with obstructed or hinder ambulance officers with violence, indecent assault, and hindering police.

He is due to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday 3 April 2017.