Cabarita sisters will take on hockey's finest

WORKING TOGETHER: Savannah and Madison Fitzpatrick have both been named in the Hockeyroos 2018 National Senior Women's Squad. Contributed

Cabarita sisters Savannah and Madison Fitzpatrick will play side by side in the Hockeyroos 2018 National Senior Women's Squad, it has been announced.

The 25-member team was named last week and will take to the field for the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April and will work towards trying to win a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Savannah Fitzpatrick was selected after her involvement in the International Festival of Hockey and Adelaide Test series last month.

"The squad we've selected is one that we think can help us achieve our performance benchmarks in 2018 but it's also a squad that can develop to achieve podium performance in Tokyo,” Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin said.

Savannah, 22, whose sister was already on the squad, scored four goals during her eight appearances on the field after being included late this year.

"Savannah is not dissimilar to Lily (Brazel) where she's had consistent performances throughout the year,” Gaudoin said.

"Whenever she's had the opportunity to be involved with us to perform, she's been able to. She's hit a lot of goals.

"From a goal-scoring perspective, she's shown that she can cut it at this level and we're looking forward to seeing what she can do in the next couple of years.”

The Hockeyroos selection panel has opted to leave two vacant positions in the 2018 squad, which can have up to 27 players.

These final allocations will be decided after the Hockeyroos' Test series against Spain in Perth next month.