Cabarita vandalism costing ratepayers dearly

BAD LOOK: The council has slammed vandals who continually tag this toilet block at Cabarita Beach. contributed

TWEED Shire Council has urged residents to respect public facilities, as the cost of covering up graffiti weighs heavily on the public purse.

The council's operations co-ordinator for recreational services, Matt McCann, said council workers had removed graffiti from a Cabarita Headland toilet block seven times in the past two months.

Mr McCann said this had become a huge economic burden for ratepayers.

"It's become a real hotspot for us,” Mr McCann said.

"Unfortunately each time we visit (to remove graffiti) it's costing the community some real dollars.”

Mr McCann hoped they could put a deterrent, such as an art mural, in place on the facility to help rid the facility of this extreme level of vandalism.

"We have found that a lot of the time (murals) aren't vandalised because they're respected by the members of the community that are tagging,” he said.

"The problem is, it's not the council's money. It's the community's money, so we're trying to come up with the best strategy to save the community's money.”

Meanwhile, council workers last week removed the words "locals only” - which has long been a feature there and was recently re-painted - from the nearby headland.