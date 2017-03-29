Cabarita Youth Services celebrates in Pottsville

Momentum Youth Festival organisers Chris Hitchcock and Wendy Pluckrose with Steve Simmons, Kat Fermanis, Charlie Fermanis, James Owen, Briony Edgar and Elle Steele.

THE Momentum Youth Festival is on this weekend providing a safe and fun environment for the whole community.

Hosted by the Cabarita Youth Services, the festival's event organiser Chris Hitchcock said the afternoon of music and entertainment would form part of National Youth Week celebrations.

"National Youth Week is all about celebrating young people and their role in the community,” Mr Hitchcock said.

"It's a great fun day for the youth and greater community to have in Pottsville.”

Located at Ambrose Brown Park, Pottsville, the festival will feature four Tweed bands, laser skirmish, a photo booth and food trucks.

"We've also got headspace and The Family Centre on board.”

"Other youth services will have booths to get awareness of their organisations out in the community to the youth and the parents.

"So, not only do we have all the fun stuff, it's a soft way to introduce those services to the community and what they provide.”

Mr Hitchcock said the event, which is alcohol and drug free, was also a chance to support local live bands.

"All the bands are mostly youth bands and it's giving them a platform to express themselves.”

Momentum Youth Festival, hosted by the Cabarita Youth Services, will be held at Ambrose Brown Park, Pottsville, on Saturday, April 1 from 3-9pm.