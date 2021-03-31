Menu
It’s a rumour that’s been swirling around the internet for days, but now Cadbury have finally confirmed it – and it’s epic.
Food & Entertainment

Cadbury confirms major chocolate rumour

by Shireen Khalil
30th Mar 2021 4:41 PM

There has been a pretty tasty rumour circulating on Facebook for days now - about a collaboration that involves two of Cadbury's most popular flavours.

And news.com.au can exclusively deliver the (delicious) news after Cadbury finally confirmed the truth.

In short, yes it's happening: Cadbury Dairy Milk is literally making dreams come true combining two cult favourites - Caramilk and Marble - to create the ultimate chocolate block.

It's hard to comprehend just how amazing this new block is going to taste given that each block is independently famous in their own right.

But as one fan put it, "Just shut up and take my money."

Rumours of a Caramilk and Marble collab have been circulating on Facebook. Picture: Facebook/FoodieMummaRen
Just so you know, the block has a "heavenly blend" of milk chocolate and Caramilk caramelised white chocolate on the outside, and is filled with the delicious

hazelnut praline of the Marble chocolate block.

"Cadbury Caramilk and Cadbury Dairy Milk Marble are two of our cult favourites, so combining them both to create a new taste experience is sure to excite chocolate lovers across the country," Katrina Watson, senior marketing manager for Cadbury, told news.com.au.

When two become one: Cadbury confirmed it. It’s no rumour. It’s happening. Picture: Supplied
"Our chocolate makers have been so excited to work on combining two of our most iconic flavours. We can't wait to see how Cadbury fans respond when it lands on shelves next month."

Rest assured, they will be pretty excited after a mummy blogger sparked the rumour, sharing a snap of the new block.

 

 

They blended this...
"Shut the front door," one person commented.

"Gonna need about 25kg of this," wrote another, while a third joked: "I am now convinced that heaven does exists."

The new block will be available in major supermarkets from April 12 for $5.

