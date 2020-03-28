Cafe owner’s secret to staying afloat after shutdown

Murwillumbah locals have rallied to support Tiki Hut owner Alison Smith after the Federal Government made cafes takeaway only. Picture: Scott Powick.

THE rest of the world might be changing but Murwillumbah's Tiki Hut remains constant.

Customers can still enjoy the same delicious food and hot coffee as they have for the past three years.

Tiki Hut is one of the Tweed businesses affected by government restrictions in a bid to stop the further spread of coronavirus.

Owner Alison Smith said not much had changed apart from customers not being able to sit in to eat.

"We do a lot of takeaway so we were already set up for that," Ms Smith said.

"We've had all of our wonderful customers coming in and checking on us to make sure we're OK.

"They're all very loving and they love our little shop. We make sure we look after them and they're supporting us through this."

Ms Smith said the family-run business was rolling with the punches but said it was also important to have a plan.

"We're going with it but you also need a plan when you're in business, you can't just pretend like it's not happening," she said.

"We have three family members here who are staff, my husband and our daughter work here as well.

"Our major concern here is if one of us gets sick, all the staff get sick.

She said for now they would continue to serve the community, who she says are her best customers.

"Most of the local businesses around here support us and come in every day.

"They are my best customers."