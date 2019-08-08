Menu
Scott Morrison will arrive in Cairns to an angry welcome on a billboard.
Politics

Billboard's angry welcome to Scott Morrison

by Chris Calcino
8th Aug 2019 9:41 AM
LABOR hopes a billboard to-do list for the Prime Minister will turn heads during COAG.

Digital advertising at the corner of Abbott and Spence streets will outline three key areas requiring attention.

A Labor-funded billboard will be turning heads in the Cairns CBD to coincide with the COAG meeting at the Cairns Convention Centre. PICTURE: SUPPLIED


It will call for Captain Cook Hwy upgrades to be brought forward, an end to the four-year delay for Southern Access Rd upgrades, and to fix the Cairns Hospital emergency department.

"Before the election, Warren Entsch and Scott Morrison promised to build the roads that we need," Cairns-based Senator Nita Green said.

"They won the election, and now they have to deliver."

billboards editors picks politics prime minister scott morrison

