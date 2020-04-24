Cairns bodybuilder beating lockdown to win global acclaim

IN a garage gym body builder Tracey Defferard and trainer Ryan Yanz shook off the coronavirus lockdown to beat the world's best.

Tracey Defferrard

The mum and athlete had been training for her first pro body building competition in Los Angeles when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the economy and closed the borders. After a week's break they got to work in Mr Yanz's Mt Peter garage.

"All my old clients pitched in and contributed their own equipment," Mr Yanz said.

The pair honed Ms Defferard for the 2020 Next Level Virtual World Tour, but instead of taking the stage in LA she posed in front of a smart phone.

"I wasn't surprised that she placed so highly, I knew what she had been through in training," Mr Yanz said.

"Even a top five finish for a pro debut would be massive."

Ms Defferard placed third in the Pro Diva Figure Model category. "Ryan is a very capable coach," she said. "The long-term goal is the next competition, probably in October at the Gold Coast."

