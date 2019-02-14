Menu
Login
A wedding dress that was found near Muddy’s playground and handed into Cairns police. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
A wedding dress that was found near Muddy’s playground and handed into Cairns police. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Offbeat

Police pop question over wedding dress

by Andrea Falvo
12th Feb 2019 10:05 AM

CAIRNS police are trying to crack the case of a potential runaway bride.

While keys, cash and mobile phones are commonly handed in to local police stations, officers were stumped when a wedding dress was handed in on February 7.

Senior Constable Russ Parker said the dress was found in its own storage bag and near Muddy's playground on the
Esplanade before being handed into the Cairns City Beat office.

"It's made from blue satin with pastel flowers, multi-coloured tulle and has a blue satin train," he said.

"Did the bride get cold feet at the last minute and leave the dress behind? Was it stolen from somewhere and discarded?

"A lot of the items can be reunited with their owners fairly promptly, however some of them can be a bit more difficult to reconcile.

"We don't know what sequence of events led to the dress being discovered."

Sen Const Parker said police did not want the dress ending up in unclaimed property and were hoping its owner comes forward.

If you know of someone who may have lost the dress, call the Cairns Police Property Office on 4030 7207 from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 3.30pm.

editors picks lost and found police qps wedding dress

Top Stories

    Labor's pledge to fix Tweed roads

    Labor's pledge to fix Tweed roads

    Politics Labor will invest $100m into Far North Coast roads if they win next month's state election

    Labor pledges $5000 a year for school committees

    Labor pledges $5000 a year for school committees

    Politics The financial promise is aimed at helping school committees.

    Medical staff 'anxious' over new hospital site

    Medical staff 'anxious' over new hospital site

    Health Hospital staff morale is down due to possible site relocation.

    Fears phone tower could hurt Tweed children

    Fears phone tower could hurt Tweed children

    Health Vodaphone in firing line over Banora Point DA