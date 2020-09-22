Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Supplied Editorial Palm Cove resident Mary Watson with sheep trying to come home from the UK
Supplied Editorial Palm Cove resident Mary Watson with sheep trying to come home from the UK
Offbeat

Qld woman’s sheepish ploy to escape UK amid travel bans

by Toby Vue
22nd Sep 2020 10:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAIRNS woman exiled overseas for the past four months has resorted to a method of coming to Australia not seen since the mid-1800s.

Palm Cove's Mary Watson, aged 84, is desperate to get home from Kew Gardens, near London, as flight after flight has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In limbo, she then decided to take desperate measures.

Remembering that people used to be transported to Australia for stealing sheep and other livestock, she decided to give that a try.

Unfortunately, despite her best efforts at rustling fake sheep, she was unable to find anyone willing to arrest her.

Palm Cove resident Mary Watson, 84, with garden sheep statues in a bid to come home from the UK. Picture: Supplied
Palm Cove resident Mary Watson, 84, with garden sheep statues in a bid to come home from the UK. Picture: Supplied
letterspromo

 

"You do not have to be a genius to work out that many of us will not be home until after Christmas," she said.

"I do blame the Australian government for lack of political will in letting its people return home," she said.

"They cannot claim there is a lack of hotel space for quarantining people."

For Ms Watson, she still asks: "How many sheep do I have to steal to get back home to Australia?"

Originally published as Cairns woman's sheepish ploy to escape UK amid travel bans

More Stories

Just In

    Smith ready to go in IPL

    Smith ready to go in IPL
    • 22nd Sep 2020 9:29 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Are you entitled to some of NSW’s missing millions?

        Premium Content Are you entitled to some of NSW’s missing millions?

        News Are you are a relative of the late Maria Okinczyc? If you are, come forward and you could be entitled to a share of more than $1 million.

        What it takes to keep this much-loved treehouse legal

        Premium Content What it takes to keep this much-loved treehouse legal

        News She's gone to great lengths to keep the structure outside her home

        Ballina brothers allegedly stabbed a ‘complete stranger’

        Premium Content Ballina brothers allegedly stabbed a ‘complete stranger’

        Crime Court heard the men allegedly caused “significant” injuries

        Hollywood actress enjoys a day in the sun in Byron Bay

        Premium Content Hollywood actress enjoys a day in the sun in Byron Bay

        News The A-list celebrities just keep on coming to our slice of paradise