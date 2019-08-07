Cali takes silver, sets sights on national titles

SUPER CALI: NSW under-16 state champion Cali Barrett came close to winning a Queensland title, finishing second at the Queensland Schools State Championships.

SUPER CALI: NSW under-16 state champion Cali Barrett came close to winning a Queensland title, finishing second at the Queensland Schools State Championships. Scott Powick

ATTENTION has now turned to the Australian Junior Surfing Titles for PBC student Cali Barrett, who came agonisingly close to securing a second state title in as many weeks.

Cali, who lives at Banora Point but goes to school at the PBC, finished second in the under-16 girls Queensland Schools State Championships at North Stradbroke Island.

The Tweed teenager went into the event having just been crowned NSW under-16s girls champion.

She said she was thrilled with the second place result at the Queensland event.

"I am really proud of my efforts,” she said.

"It was hard and the conditions had a really big rip at times, but it was inconsistent.”

She said she enjoyed her first experience at the Queensland Schools event, and has now turned her attention to the Australian Junior Surfing Titles.

"I am now focused on that,” Cali said.

"I will be just happy to make the finals of that competition.”

The national titles will be held in Western Australia at the Margaret River from November 30 to December 7.