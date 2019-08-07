Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUPER CALI: NSW under-16 state champion Cali Barrett came close to winning a Queensland title, finishing second at the Queensland Schools State Championships.
SUPER CALI: NSW under-16 state champion Cali Barrett came close to winning a Queensland title, finishing second at the Queensland Schools State Championships. Scott Powick
Surfing

Cali takes silver, sets sights on national titles

Michael Doyle
by
7th Aug 2019 8:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ATTENTION has now turned to the Australian Junior Surfing Titles for PBC student Cali Barrett, who came agonisingly close to securing a second state title in as many weeks.

Cali, who lives at Banora Point but goes to school at the PBC, finished second in the under-16 girls Queensland Schools State Championships at North Stradbroke Island.

The Tweed teenager went into the event having just been crowned NSW under-16s girls champion.

She said she was thrilled with the second place result at the Queensland event.

"I am really proud of my efforts,” she said.

"It was hard and the conditions had a really big rip at times, but it was inconsistent.”

She said she enjoyed her first experience at the Queensland Schools event, and has now turned her attention to the Australian Junior Surfing Titles.

"I am now focused on that,” Cali said.

"I will be just happy to make the finals of that competition.”

The national titles will be held in Western Australia at the Margaret River from November 30 to December 7.

cali barrett queensland schools state championships state titles surfing
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Local fish and chips shop named one of the best in NSW

    premium_icon Local fish and chips shop named one of the best in NSW

    Business The small business has been open for just 18 months, but the owners have already been rewarded with plenty of accolades

    ‘We’re all aboard:’ Burleigh light rail's green light

    premium_icon ‘We’re all aboard:’ Burleigh light rail's green light

    Politics State gov announces $351m injection for Burleigh trams

    How Airbnb is putting country pubs back on the map

    premium_icon How Airbnb is putting country pubs back on the map

    Travel Airbnb reveals winners of The Country Pub Project

    'Tweed Council is full of clowns' - MP

    premium_icon 'Tweed Council is full of clowns' - MP

    Council News Extraordinary attack as council labelled a 'circus'