Call for Black Rocks oval to be moved, revegetated

Greens MLC Dawn Walker and Greens Environment spokesperson Dr Mehreen Faruqi are calling for Black Rocks sports oval to be revegetated to help save the koalas.

THE debate over the future of Black Rocks sports field at Pottsville has been reignited with the NSW Greens calling for the oval to be relocated and rehabilitated.

The call was made last week following a visit to the site by Greens MLC Dawn Walker and the Greens environment spokeswoman Dr Mehreen Faruqi.

The pair called on the Nationals and Labor to do more to protect the North Coast's endangered koala by supporting their call to revegetate the sports field.

"The Pottsville koala colony at Black Rocks is part of an endangered population on the Tweed-Byron Coast with fewer than 100 individual koalas left,” Ms Walker said.

"The situation is urgent with scientists predicting that Tweed Coast koalas will be extinct by 2025-2030.

"The Black Rocks koala colony is critical to the survival of the koala on the Tweed Coast, yet Labor and the Nationals have joined forces to allow this highly sensitive area to be used by noisy model airplane enthusiasts, sporting groups and a men's shed when there are better sites closer to the Pottsville town for these activities that won't disturb our sensitive koalas.

"We're concerned that local sports users are being used to push for bigger plans to open up the area to further development, as Pottsville faces increasing urban pressure.”

Their call comes months after Tweed Shire Council voted to allow the Pottsville and District Men's Shed to set up base at the sports field for the next five years.

The vote, which passed after Labor Cr Reece Byrnes switched allegiances to support the men's shed, caused deep division within the coastal town of Pottsville.

Labor's Shadow Minister for the North Coast Walt Secord said he was a strong advocate for koala protection, but the men's shed was also vital for the community.

"Labor's decisive action at the Tweed Shire Council resolved the long standing community issue at Black Rocks and delivered the men's shed for the Pottsville community,” Mr Secord said.

"Labor also believes it is important that our precious koalas are protected and we have to work together to ensure that our local koala habitat is preserved.

"Our community remains strongly committed to the protection and survival of koalas and that is why Labor also called for continued local council monitoring of the koala population at Black Rocks.”

The Greens call was dismissed by local resident Matthew France as nothing more than "playing politics”, adding residents would not support the oval's relocation.

"When Dunloe Park comes on board, there are going to be 7000 new residents, so they are going to need another sports field anyway,” he said.

"The area is growing to such an extent, we continually need to invest in infrastructure.”

Mr France said the Greens proposal to relocate the sports oval closer to town showed "complete lack of understanding of the situation and knowledge of the area”.