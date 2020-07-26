Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were called to a crash in wet conditions near Nimbin on Saturday night.
Emergency services were called to a crash in wet conditions near Nimbin on Saturday night.
News

CAUTION: Driver loses control on wet rural road

26th Jul 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have urged motorists not to mix speed and alcohol when driving.

The plea for caution has come after a driver lost control on Crofton Rd near Nimbin on Saturday night.

"Speeding and alcohol are a poor mix when driving; least of all on wet, winding roads at night, with unsecured fuel in the back," Nimbin Rural Fire Brigade said in a post on social media.

"These occupants scarpered after wrecking a perfectly good Volvo and polluting local waterways.

"If it (was) your mates, best you chip them for their carelessness, not celebrate their brush with death.

"Thanks to the HAZMAT unit and Nimbin members for leaving their families and fireplaces, to respond to a rainy Saturday night MVA.

"(The) oil and fuel spill was eventually contained with boom, hydrocarbon papers and absorbents."

nimbin rural fire brigade northern rivers crash northern rivers roads
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shots allegedly fired into Northern Rivers house

        premium_icon Shots allegedly fired into Northern Rivers house

        News POLICE seized a bolt action rifle from a man suspected of using it to threaten another man.

        Shark that kept hunting after fatal attack: ‘It came back for more’

        premium_icon Shark that kept hunting after fatal attack: ‘It came back for...

        News The great white shark which fatally attacked Rob Pedretti lunged again and again at...

        COVID-19: Sydney outbreak reaches Northern Rivers

        premium_icon COVID-19: Sydney outbreak reaches Northern Rivers

        Health Byron COVID clinic confirms two new cases linked to Sydney cluster

        ‘STAY AWAY’: Plea to Sydney hot spot travellers

        premium_icon ‘STAY AWAY’: Plea to Sydney hot spot travellers

        News “HAVING to say this is regrettable... but I am concerned that an outbreak could...