Call for patience in Men's Shed decision

Nikki Todd | 8th Mar 2017 8:39 AM
GATHERING: Koala activists are planning a protest meeting at Pottsville on Saturday ahead of a Council vote on the Men's Shed.
GATHERING: Koala activists are planning a protest meeting at Pottsville on Saturday ahead of a Council vote on the Men's Shed. Crystal Spencer

TWEED Mayor Katie Milne has called for patience from the community as councillors prepare to vote on the controversial Men's Shed licence at Black Rocks next week.

Cr Milne's call comes ahead of a public gathering organised by koala activists at Pottsville's Ambrose Brown Park on Saturday in protest against plans by the Pottsville and District Men's Shed to set up shop at Black Rocks Sports Field.

The gathering, convened by Northern Rivers Guardians president Scott Sledge in conjunction with the Threatened Species Conservation Society, headed by Black Rocks resident David Norris, is in response to a recent gathering at the oval by Men's Shed supporters.

The latest meeting is a sign of growing hostility in the small Tweed Coast village over the issue, with anger reaching boiling point on social media from supporters on both sides of the debate.

Touted as a family-friendly affair featuring live music, Saturday's event will feature speakers including Mayor Milne, Greens MLC Dawn Walker and ABC wildlife specialist Gary Opit.

The meeting comes just days before councillors are set to vote on March 16 on the granting of a temporary five-year licence to the Men's Shed. A decision on the issue was deferred last November after councillors called on Tweed MP Geoff Provest to provide a list of Crown Land in the area.

Cr Reece Byrnes walks with vision impaired Men&#39;s Shed member Ben Dieriks at the community convoy.
Cr Reece Byrnes walks with vision impaired Men's Shed member Ben Dieriks at the community convoy. Nikki Todd

But in a backflip last month, Labor Cr Reece Byrnes said he would change his mind and support the Men's Shed at Black Rocks in an effort to diffuse hostilities.

Mayor Milne urged all concerned to be patient as due process took its course.

"We are so close to knowing if the State Government will fund an alternative site,” Cr Milne said.

"Both Council staff and Geoff Provest agreed this would be a great outcome for koalas and a suitable location for a Men's Shed. All we need is a bit more patience.”

Northern Rivers Guardians president Scott Sledge, who is convening Saturday's meeting, said many in the community did not support the Black Rocks option.

"We want to show our decision-makers that Northern Rivers people really do care about koalas and other endangered wildlife,” Mr Sledge said.

"We can protect something for our children, grandchildren and visitors by keeping the Men's Shed out of the Black Rocks sports ground.”

Mr Sledge said the question as to why this site "and no other” had never been answered.

"A look at a map suggests that development of housing estates proposed nearby might be the reason. If the koala colony dies out then development gets a whole lot cheaper and easier,” he said.

"Could it simply be that a small group of people are working to get the wildlife out of the way for future development?”

Residents gather outside Black Rocks Sports Field in support of the Men's Shed relocating to the site.
Residents gather outside Black Rocks Sports Field in support of the Men's Shed relocating to the site. Nikki Todd

But Pottsville resident Penny Hockings, who organised the Men's Shed convoy, said residents were not 'anti koala' but did not want to lose their sporting amenities at Black Rocks.

"While we support the sentiment of the anti Men's Shed koala lobby opening their campaign to the public, we do not support their continued either/or message dividing our community,” she said.

"It is misleading and misguided to continually focus solely on the koalas and portray our community as anti koala.”

Ms Hockings said the key difference in the two factions was the community convoy was an organic gathering of local residents, while the pro-koala group was a "political party meeting for their members, most of whom live outside our community”.

Topics:  black rocks sports field northern rivers guardians pottsville pottsville and district men's shed scott sledge threatened species conservation society

