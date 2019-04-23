Call for reduced speed limits outside Tweed nursing homes

SPEED REDUCITION: Residents are calling for speed limits outside nursing homes such as Freedom Aged Care at Banora Point.

SPEED REDUCITION: Residents are calling for speed limits outside nursing homes such as Freedom Aged Care at Banora Point. Scott Powick

SPEEDING cars putting nursing home residents along Terranora Road at risk has prompted one resident to call for speed limit reductions similar to school zones outside Tweed and Gold Coast aged care homes.

Alister Bisks, 88, from Freedom Aged Care at Banora Point said he had approached police, Tweed Shire Council and NSW Government authorities to have the 60km speed reduced to 40km in specialised zones outside aged care facilities.

So far, his requests have fallen on deaf ears.He argues the high speeds in which cars fly along Terranora Road is a danger to residents such as himself and other elderly residents who still drive and walk around the facility.

"It is a blind hill and cars fly down there, you can't see them, it is very dangerous,” he said.

"Last Sunday, a chap came around the corner on only two wheels and almost lost control.

"We would like a pedestrian crossing, speed humps or to limit the speed along the road to protect the safety of residents.”

Mr Bisks said a similar set up to a school zone where signage and a crossing would signal motorists to slow down would ultimately help to prevent any tragedies.

"It is something that should be implemented outside every aged care facility as the noise of the vehicles is also very loud,” he said.

Ian Henschke, Chief Advocate for National Seniors Australia, said the average age of a nursing home resident was 85, with most unable to drive.

"In matters like this, people should use their common sense,” he said."If you are approaching a nursing home, it is best to use caution and slow down as one of two nursing homes residents have dementia or some kind of cognitive impairment."But it would have to be assessed by each local Council on a case-by-case basis to see if speed reduction would be appropriate.”

A Gold Coast City Council spokeswoman said Council was not aware of any requests to lower speed limits at this time.

"A speed limit change is not a City decision alone,” she said.

"We work in consultation with the Department of Transport and Main Roads and Queensland Police Service on these matters.”