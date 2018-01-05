Call for trail access to Mooball National Park

ACCESS DENIED: Horse riders Karen Lee, Debra Minto, Sue Vacher, and Willo Fletcher, 9, with bikeriders Graeme Roke and Lachlan Wierda, want access to Mooball National Park.

HORSE trail riders and bike riders are calling on Tweed Shire Council to restore access to Mooball National Park via a public easement track near Burringbar.

The public easement, near the intersection of Cudgera Creek Rd and Wabba Rd at Burringbar, has been closed since December 2014 following an application by a private landowner to close the road reserve.

The application, considered by council in April 2016, was made after it was discovered a private dwelling on the property had been built by a previous owner across the public easement.

Council resolved to close the road reserve, on the proviso an alternative track could be provided for public use. But Debra Minto, secretary of the Tweed- Byron Trail Horse Riders Club, said public access had still not been provided - cutting off access to the well-used track for three years.

Ms Minto, who has enjoyed riding in the National Park since childhood, said the easement provided the only thoroughfare to the gazetted horse trails in the park.

"We might as well not have a riding trail if we can't get access to this,” Ms Minto said.

"Horse riders have been using these trail since the 1920s when the area was first logged. This is one of the only major trails that links the coast to the hinterland.”

Ms Minto said views from the National Park were spectacular, spanning Mt Warning on one side to the coast on the other.

"By closing this access, that experience is being taken away from young people,” she said.

She said despite about 300 written objections, council had agreed to the reserve closure and called for consultation over a proposed alternative route.

"It would be prudent of council to arrange a site visit with all recreation user groups - horse riders, bushwalkers, bird watchers, mountain bikers - as soon as possible so that any defects along the proposed easement can be identified and rectified prior to final endorsement by Council, OEH & Crown Lands,” Ms Minto said.

Council's Acting Director Engineering Paul Morgan said council and National Parks officers had inspected the newly proposed road in late October 2017 - and it had been "deemed to be acceptable”.

"The vehicular access has now been formed and the fencing of the non-vehicular new road reserve is near completion,” Mr Morgan said.

"Council understands that a survey of the works and proposed boundaries will be completed shortly and a plan will be provided for Crown Lands and Council approval.

"This will enable the final steps in the process to be completed.”

Mr Morgan said an exact date for the opening of the easement could not be given as it was dependent on many factors outside of Council's control, including various state departments and private surveyor availability.