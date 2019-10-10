CALL OUT: Surf life savers need drone pilots

BEACH SAFETY: Surf Life Saving NSW is on the hunt for drone pilots in the Tweed Shire who are keen to patrol the beach from the sky. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

BEACH SAFETY: Surf Life Saving NSW is on the hunt for drone pilots in the Tweed Shire who are keen to patrol the beach from the sky. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

SURF Life Saving NSW is on the hunt for drone pilots in the Tweed Shire who are keen to patrol the beach from the sky.

Successful applicants will complete a comprehensive two-day training program held at Cudgen Headland SLSC.

The program will include practical flight training with an instructor and how to identify marine life and other hazards such as rip currents.

Once finished, participants will be required to join their local surf club and volunteer for a few hours once or twice a month.

Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steven Pearce said the training program was a new way for people to help keep the community safe on beaches and the coastline.

“It is a similar time commitment traditional surf life savers make,” Mr Pearce said.

“In addition to volunteer work, the program also provides the opportunity for paid UAV pilot work with Surf Life Saving NSW during school holiday periods.”

The training comes as part of the continuation of the Surf Life Saving NSW and the NSW Department of Primary Industries UAV drone surveillance program established in 2017.

The $16 million NSW Government Shark Management Strategy has been running for the past four years.

The program provides patrol surveillance at 18 locations and assists with shark species identification and research into the behaviour of marine life.

For information or to register, visit surflifesaving.com.au.