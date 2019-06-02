Call to give generously during winter appeal

THE annual Winter Appeal to help those in the community doing it tough has been launched by St Vincent de Paul.

The non-profit group is asking for families across the North Coast to donate items, including food, to help people who are struggling through the colder months.

North Coast executive officer Michael Timbrell said the organisation was hoping to repeat the success they enjoyed in 2018 and provide comfort to thousands of residents in the region.

"Our Winter Appeal is seeking community support to help people keep a roof over their heads and cover food and other necessities for themselves and their kids,” Mr Timbrell said.

"Last year's appeal was a great success and we urge North Coast residents to again be generous.

"Imagine what it's like to be sleeping outdoors or caring for a young family in a house without proper heating.

"This time of year can be especially hard for older people, many of whom have not been able to save enough for a decent retirement.”

Donations to the Winter Appeal can be made at any of St Vincent de Paul's 29 North Coast shops or at the region's head office at 84 Magellan St, Lismore.