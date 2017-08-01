Call to help man whose volunteer work cost him his 'home'

Agape Outreach is raising funds to help a volunteer out of tough times.

A charity is raising money for "a really lovely guy” whose volunteer work cost him the car he lives in.

The man, known only as Jeff, had driven the vehicle to pack hampers that the Tweed charity provides for struggling families.

Rev. Theresa Mitchell, of Agape Outreach, said it was after the unpaid shift that Jeff was fined by police because his car was blowing smoke.

She said the vehicle, which he moved into following the trauma of losing his parents a few years prior, needed a new engine.

With the repair bill and the fine totalling thousands, she said she launched the fundraiser to help him back on his feet.

"All the women who have met him want to mother him,” she said.

"He's just so helpful and likeable and laughs all the time. He's just part of the furniture here.

"He volunteers with us even though he lives in his car, and that takes a lot out of him, but he's still here packing hampers and trying to help other people in need.”

Rev. Mitchell said the incident left Jeff devastated and that had motivated her to try and raise enough to cover the fine, get him a new second-hand vehicle and pay for a bond on a house.

She is hoping to surprise Jeff when the fundraising goal of $3,180 is met.

Visit www.gofundme.com/help-jeff-from-homeless-to-housing/ to help.

Agape Outreach provides meals to local homeless people in Coolangatta twice a week.

The charity also offer hampers to struggling families, free haircuts to disadvantaged people and plans to open a hospitality training school to skill homeless people.