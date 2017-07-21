Call to make murals major tourist attraction wins support

Former Tweed Mayor Max Boyd has dedicated his life to public service.

A PROJECT being piloted by a former Tweed mayor to make Murwillumbah's murals a major tourist attraction is gaining key local support.

Former councillor Max Boyd is pushing for the region's murals to be revamped and used as leverage to lure visitors.

The concept has proven successful in other parts of the world, with Chemainus (Vancouver Island, Canada) and Sheffield (Tasmania) two popular mural destinations.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot said she has spoken to Mr Boyd about the project and pledged support.

"I think it's a really good initiative to get them revamped,” she said.

"There are other similar ones (in Australia) and around the world and they are fantastic.

"We've looked at a number of different funding possibilities and we will continue working with Max Boyd and obviously the community and the council to see how we can advance it. I think it would make a very big difference to Murwillumbah - a huge difference.”