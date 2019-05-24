Calling for a regional approach

TWEED MP Geoff Provest says he wants to be an advocate for regional tourism in his new role.

The Nationals member was appointed as parliamentary secretary for tourism and major events last month and believes there is an opportunity for regional NSW - especially the Tweed Shire - to build in the tourism sector.

Mr Provest told the Tweed Daily News this week that he wanted this area to grow its tourism and events and said he was open to helping in any way he could.

"I would like to become an advocate for regional tourism, especially on the North Coast,” Mr Provest said.

"On a large scale there is a strong focus on Sydney and the metro areas but I would like to see more of a focus on the regions to bring people to them.

"Our region has a lot to offer and we survive on tourism.”

Mr Provest said he was a supporter of the Rail Trail, which he said would provide solid eco-tourism as well as help small businesses along the trail.

He claimed people who would travel for the Rail Trail were likely to stop in other areas of the region as well

He also said he wanted the major events in the region to flourish.

"I am happy to help things like the Speed On Tweed,” he said.

"I am happy to talk to them because I was at the last one they held and I thought it was a well-run event.

"Major events also include cultural such as opera, ballet and dance events.”

Mr Provest said he would advocate for refocusing Cooly Rocks On to be considered an event that was beneficial to the Tweed small business sector, rather than just a Queensland event.