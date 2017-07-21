18°
News

Calling it quits on the airwaves

Suzanne Simonot and Nikki Todd | 21st Jul 2017 6:15 AM
SURF GIANT: Former world longboard champion Andy Mac hitting his beloved waves.
SURF GIANT: Former world longboard champion Andy Mac hitting his beloved waves. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THERE were no mobile phones and no beach cameras when Andrew McKinnon first hit the airwaves 28 years ago to tell Tweed and Gold Coast surfers if and where the "surf's up”.

A former world longboard champion surfer known to most as Andy Mac, McKinnon has decided to call it a day on his radio career, and will broadcast his final surf report for Sea FM on July 28 - 28 years since he first joined the station in March 1989.

"I never thought I'd hold a job longer than one month,” he said.

"It's been an amazing ride and I'd be lying if I didn't confess to some ups and downs but, in the end, it's been a huge privilege and a pleasure waking up early every morning to call the surf, where it's happening and being so stoked at doing a job I've loved.”

McKinnon files eight reports a day for broadcast across Sea FM and Gold FM weekdays from 6.30am.

"In the early days, not everyone was excited about me giving away their spots and where the waves were pumping,” McKinnon said.

"When more radio stations were established and surf reports were part of programming - meaning more surf reporters were hired - and then the online surf cams arrived, the doors were flung open and I was not so alone.”

A newspaper report of Andy Mac making a surf report with one of the first mobile phones.
A newspaper report of Andy Mac making a surf report with one of the first mobile phones. Sea FM

McKinnon's love of surfing and the ocean has made him a passionate advocate for beach protection, including leading the successful charge to have the southern Gold Coast declared the eighth World Surfing Reserve.

While his radio gig is often called the best job in the world, McKinnon, who turns 64 on July 23, said he was ready to try something new.

Gold FM Breakfast Show hosts Bridge and Spida said Andy would be missed.

"It is going to be really sad, Andy Mac has been my longest relationship - 10 years, as long as I've been here,” said Bridge.

"He has his finger on the pulse, knowing everyone from the old school surfers like 'Rabbit' Bartholomew to all the surfers now. He is a massive Gold Coast institution.”

Spida said Andy was always first to support a good cause:

"He is a great leader in the community not just on the radio.”

  • McKinnon will continue filing his weekly Surf Scene column, now in its 25th year, for the Tweed Daily News.

Andy with surf champion Mick Fanning at the Save Kirra rally in 2014, which Andy helped organise.
Andy with surf champion Mick Fanning at the Save Kirra rally in 2014, which Andy helped organise. Peter Sturms/My Perspectives
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  andy mac andy mac surf scene bridge and spida gold fm sea fm surf scene with andrew mckinnon

Tradie who fell 20m has feet amputated

Tradie who fell 20m has feet amputated

THE Gold Coast father who fell 20m from a Varsity Lakes worksite last week has had his feet amputated.

Tweed Mayor: Time now for climate action

WARNING: The Ecocity World Summit outlined the terrifying effects of climate change already playing out across the globe, including our very own Cyclone Debbie which caused widespread flooding in March.

Tweed Mayor: Communities need to get on board and reprioritise

Butcher is dancing to give cancer the chop

Tweed Dancing with the Stars: Jane Kuhle and Terry Sly will be hard to beat.

Dancing with the Stars to raise money for cancer

'More than just a cheese toastie'

SERVICE WITH A SMILE: Fred's Place acting services manager Anthony Moerman in the kitchen of the facility.

Fred's Place helping the homeless with the small things that count

Local Partners

Superheroes to dive in for palliative care

Help raise much needed funds for the Tweed Palliative Support.

40 YEARS MISSING: Was Narelle Cox murdered by Ivan Milat?

ABOVE: Narelle, centre, in Year 12. The popular Grafton High School student excelled in sport.

Cox family never had a funeral for Narelle. Her body never found.

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies age 41

CHESTER Bennington, the lead singer of band Linkin Park, has died. He had long been open about his battles with drugs and alcohol.

Chester Bennington’s tragic Chris Cornell connection

Bennington sings at Chris Cornell’s funeral on May 26 in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Bennington reportedly godfather of one of Cornell’s three children

Holy schnit: This steak's the size of a small child

WHAT A STEAK: Sarah Atkins was amazed to see the Pinnacle Pub crumbed steak was bigger than one of her four-month-old twin daughters, Jorja.

It's not every day you get served a steak as big as a baby

OJ loses cool as he begs to go free

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectables sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier.

Tension at the parole hearing didn't stop OJ going free

Tamara's bittersweet MasterChef exit (take two)

Mackay's Tamara Graffen has already gained valuable work experience since her elimination from MasterChef.

MACKAY cook's heartwarming send-off from finals week.

Why Sleeping Duck turned down a $500,000 offer on Shark Tank

Sleeping Duck founders Selvam Sinnappan, left, and Winston Wijeyeratne.Source:Supplied

Melbourne university mates turn down hug Shark Tank ffer

Lisa Wilkinson portrait wins Packer Room Prize

A portrait of Lisa Wilkinson by artist Peter Smeeth has taken out this year's Packer Room Prize.

"The winning of this award is 99 per cent due to Lisa."

A Renovators Delight On Tugun Hill

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $550,000

Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from stunning beaches, cafes and restaurants, this unique home with self-contained accommodation...

Sublime Living in a Superb Location!

34 Water Gum Street, Elanora 4221

House 3 2 2 Interest above...

Be very quick with this one! A terrific opportunity to get your foot in the door in one of the southern Gold Coasts most popular positions. The lovely brick and...

Freshly Renovated Family Home with a Pool

106 Terranora Road, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 4 $685,000 ...

INSPECT PROPERTY BY APPOINTMENT On an elevated 765m2 block, this renovated home ticks all the boxes for large family living. Offering an abundance of...

OWN YOUR VERY OWN PIECE OF RAINBOW

4/38 Boundary Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 Buyers Range ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JULY 22ND 1:00 - 1:30PM This neat and tidy ground floor 2 bedroom unit is currently under holiday management and will be...

Spacious character-filled duplex, offers plenty of scope to add your own personal touches

2/18 Toolona Avenue, Banora Point 2486

House 2 1 2 $399,000

Privately positioned within a short stroll of Banora Shopping Village this spacious character-filled duplex, offers plenty of scope to add your own personal...

Great First Home Buying or a Solid Investment Opportunity

6/135 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $230,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JULY 22ND 11:00 - 11:30AM This neat and tidy, top level unit is in a handy location just minutes from Kirra beachfront and...

First Time Offered For Sale Since 1930

31 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

Offering sweeping uninterrupted views of the ocean, Surfers Paradise skyline and the Hinterland this 79-year-old art deco dual living house needs a new owner...

The Perfect Lifestyle In Central Tweed

5 Stanley Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 Price Guide...

This much-loved original home is peacefully positioned on an elevated block in central Tweed Heads offering beautiful views out over the river towards Mount...

ELEVATED CHARACTER HOME WITH STUNNING OCEAN AND BUSHLAND VIEWS

28 Myeerimba Parade, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 Buyers Range...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JULY 22ND 12:00 -12:30PM A large North facing timber deck provides you and your family with the perfect spot to entertain...

Modern Stylish Family Home

18 Donegal Court, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 2 $695,000

Why build your dream home when you can move straight in! Measuring in excess of 39 squares this sensational and perfectly designed home offers you the ideal blend...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."